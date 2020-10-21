Clark's Manor

Adult Daily Living Skills

We provide encouragement and instruction on personal hygiene and dietary adherence. Residents are prompted to complete activities of daily living, including care of personal possessions, laundry, correspondence, shopping, and transportation to and from recreational activities, appointments, errands, and programs. Independence is fostered through use of public transportation, identification and use of community resources, scheduling and attending appointments, social and leisure activities, and financial management.

Healthcare

We provide assistance and instruction in the administration of medication. We help to secure and coordinate health care appointments, including psychiatric and behavioral health services. Residents may select their physician, dentist, psychiatrist, and other health care providers, or staff will assist in the selection. We also provide monitoring and individualized menus for those requiring a special diet.

House Milieu Meetings

Weekly meetings are scheduled and posted. These meetings encourage general communication and updates for residents. Additionally, the meetings garner feedback and ideas from residents. Active participation is sought from residents and staff to collaborate and improve the functioning of the home. The design of House Milieu Meetings supports a culture of inclusion and planning and teaches residents how to self-advocate, develop a sense of community, and organize house responsibilities among each other. Staff will model positive communication and conflict resolution and celebrate holidays with residents, all while creating a culture of respect, opportunity, and wellness. The leadership structure of these meetings may vary based on the social needs and comfort of the residents. Input is given to house activities and meal schedules at these weekly meetings. External presentations are welcomed as residents agree to such.

Treatment, Individualized Plans, and Programming

External providers establish treatment planning for clinical and medical services. These will vary by resident based on the individual’s needs. Staff will assist with the selection of providers. On-site staff will encourage and support each resident to adhere to their treatment plan and activities. Additionally, Clark’s Manor uniquely provides care management services by trained, masters-level staff to help assure each individual achieves his or her established goals.

Residents may attend community rehabilitation programs, vocational training programs, enroll in college or other non-credit courses, or work in the community.

Typical Home Environment

Clark’s Manor strives to provide a typical home environment, offering both individual and family style meals, shared activities, and relationship building activities. We maintain a high standard of cleanliness and place emphasis on the aesthetic appeal of the home. Residents are encouraged to assist with preparing meals, shopping, and housekeeping chores. Residents also participate in errands and activities in the community, with community integration as a primary focus. Family involvement is highly valued and residents are encouraged to invite family and friends to their home, as well as visit their families and friends’ homes in the community.