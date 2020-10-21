Clark's Manor
Clark's Manor is a premier, innovative home-like family setting for adults with chronic mental illness who are stable and invested in their treatment. Set back in a tranquil, tree-lined neighborhood, this beautiful and comfortable residence is the home away from home you’ve always wanted for your loved one.
For more information or to make a referral, please contact:
Art Fastman, Director, at 610-675-7669 or Art_Fastman@elwyn.org.
About Clark’s Manor
Clark’s Manor is an innovative residential milieu program, and the first of its kind in the tristate area. Based on the philosophy that home is a safe haven, this contemporary and nurturing program will be home to 8 adults.
At Elwyn, we believe individuals have the greatest chance to realize their potential when given the necessary supports. Clark’s Manor is designed as a therapeutic home setting for residents to receive collaborative behavioral and mental health milieu supports including:
- access to care
- connections to the community
- activities
- consistent encouragement; and
- programs to promote overall wellness, growth in daily living, social, and vocational skills.
Virtual Tour
Click here to view the virtual tour of Clark's Manor.
Admission Criteria
Potential residents must be 18 years of age or older, with a psychiatric disability and a primary mental health diagnosis. Individuals must be stable, as well as able to demonstrate the ability to adjust socially and develop interpersonal relationships. Clark’s Manor cannot support individuals with acute psychiatric illness (within 3 months), suicidal or homicidal ideation, impulsive risk or fire-setting behaviors, or active or unstable eating disorders.
Inside the Home: Services and Care
Adult Daily Living Skills
We provide encouragement and instruction on personal hygiene and dietary adherence. Residents are prompted to complete activities of daily living, including care of personal possessions, laundry, correspondence, shopping, and transportation to and from recreational activities, appointments, errands, and programs. Independence is fostered through use of public transportation, identification and use of community resources, scheduling and attending appointments, social and leisure activities, and financial management.
Healthcare
We provide assistance and instruction in the administration of medication. We help to secure and coordinate health care appointments, including psychiatric and behavioral health services. Residents may select their physician, dentist, psychiatrist, and other health care providers, or staff will assist in the selection. We also provide monitoring and individualized menus for those requiring a special diet.
House Milieu Meetings
Weekly meetings are scheduled and posted. These meetings encourage general communication and updates for residents. Additionally, the meetings garner feedback and ideas from residents. Active participation is sought from residents and staff to collaborate and improve the functioning of the home. The design of House Milieu Meetings supports a culture of inclusion and planning and teaches residents how to self-advocate, develop a sense of community, and organize house responsibilities among each other. Staff will model positive communication and conflict resolution and celebrate holidays with residents, all while creating a culture of respect, opportunity, and wellness. The leadership structure of these meetings may vary based on the social needs and comfort of the residents. Input is given to house activities and meal schedules at these weekly meetings. External presentations are welcomed as residents agree to such.
Treatment, Individualized Plans, and Programming
External providers establish treatment planning for clinical and medical services. These will vary by resident based on the individual’s needs. Staff will assist with the selection of providers. On-site staff will encourage and support each resident to adhere to their treatment plan and activities. Additionally, Clark’s Manor uniquely provides care management services by trained, masters-level staff to help assure each individual achieves his or her established goals.
Residents may attend community rehabilitation programs, vocational training programs, enroll in college or other non-credit courses, or work in the community.
Typical Home Environment
Clark’s Manor strives to provide a typical home environment, offering both individual and family style meals, shared activities, and relationship building activities. We maintain a high standard of cleanliness and place emphasis on the aesthetic appeal of the home. Residents are encouraged to assist with preparing meals, shopping, and housekeeping chores. Residents also participate in errands and activities in the community, with community integration as a primary focus. Family involvement is highly valued and residents are encouraged to invite family and friends to their home, as well as visit their families and friends’ homes in the community.
Length of Stay
Length of stay is based on the individual needs of the resident. Clark’s Manor is an ideal long-term living arrangement for someone seeking an environment that promotes holistic health, integrated care, and community inclusion. Conversely, the program will support individuals who may be able to achieve the next stage of independence after a period of sustained community living at Clark’s Manor.
Location and Amenities
Clark’s Manor is tucked away on a private tree-lined residential street in Upper Providence Township, Delaware County, PA. Built on four acres of land, this ornate stone manor that is filled with abundant light has 8 private bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Additional house highlights include spacious common areas, a comfortable library, expansive patio and lawn areas, a music and art studio, and capacity for recreation and fitness activities. Public transportation is nearby, in addition to several private transportation services. Clark’s Manor is conveniently located near several outdoor parks, recreation destinations, shopping centers, theatres, local performing arts centers, sporting arenas, libraries, fitness centers, post offices, police and fire stations, hospitals, medical and clinical offices, colleges and educational centers, and many other community resources.
Payment
Clark’s Manor is a self-pay program that does not participate with any insurance plans. Please contact us to discuss rates and fees.
Staffing
The staff-to-resident ratio is determined by the needs and level of independence of those living in the home. Clark’s Manor is staffed 24 hours a day; management staff are on call 24 hours a day. Credentialed and trained staff members provide therapeutic instruction and support for the milieu. Staff is trained in crisis prevention intervention, first aid, CPR, medication administration, and fire prevention. Ongoing instruction takes place on topics pertaining to mental illness and behavioral health.
